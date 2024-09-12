President Alar Karis visits Ukraine

President Alar Karis arrived in Kyiv on Thursday morning at the start of his visit to Ukraine.

"Arrived in the great city of Kyiv. Looking forward to all the meetings & discussions," Karis wrote on social media.

"We stand with the Ukrainian people in their struggle for freedom and independence," he added.

The president also posted photos of his journey, posing for photos with members of the train's crew and looking out of the window.

Alar Karis on the train to Kyiv. Source: Presidendi Kantselei

This is Karis' fourth visit to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

He has previously visited with the Baltic and Polish presidents.

Arrived in the great city of #Kyiv. Looking forward to all the meetings & discussions

. #StandWithUkraine #SupportUkraine pic.twitter.com/Jf9QwnZ0Q3 — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) September 12, 2024

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!