President Alar Karis visits Ukraine

news
President Alar Karis arriving in Ukraine.
President Alar Karis arriving in Ukraine. Source: Presidendi Kantselei
news

President Alar Karis arrived in Kyiv on Thursday morning at the start of his visit to Ukraine.

"Arrived in the great city of Kyiv. Looking forward to all the meetings & discussions," Karis wrote on social media.

"We stand with the Ukrainian people in their struggle for freedom and independence," he added.

The president also posted photos of his journey, posing for photos with members of the train's crew and looking out of the window.

Alar Karis on the train to Kyiv. Source: Presidendi Kantselei

This is Karis' fourth visit to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

He has previously visited with the Baltic and Polish presidents.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

13:16

Justice chancellor's office flags many concerns in renting out prison space

12:43

Estonian grape growers see better than expected harvest

12:23

Telia to switch to rental-only internet routers

12:04

President Alar Karis visits Ukraine

11:45

State already mulling next bond issue

11:21

Eesti 200 putting brakes on hospital pharmacy medicines import bill

10:44

Chairman: SDE will support corporate asset tax, if minimum wage rises

10:20

Rumor mill on who might be next Estonian president gets off to a low-key start

10:09

Court reduces sentence, damages in Tammiku dog attack case

09:43

Isamaa chairman: Estonia's main problem is that the economy is too small

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.09

Two Estonian cats title among most beautiful cats in the world

10.09

Tallinn to invest €100 million in public transport

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

11.09

Reader question: Why do jellyfish wash up on Estonia's shores in early fall?

11.09

Interior ministry: Patriarch Kirill's words threaten Estonia's security

11.09

Swedish appeals court convicts Swedbank ex-CEO over Estonian money laundering

11.09

Estonian government bonds four times oversubscribed Updated

11.09

Network fee hike to fall disproportionately on those who consume less electricity

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo