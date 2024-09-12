Estonia's first ever illustration festival set for Tartu this Satuday

On Saturday, September 14, Estonia's first ever illustration festival will take place at Tartu's Aparaaditehas. During the one-day festival, there will be numerous workshops, presentations and a market with works by different illustrators on sale.

The Tartu Illustration Festival (TIF) will bring together a selection of works by illustrators, artists and graphic designers from all over Estonia. On the day of the event, there will be a market where visitors will be able to buy designers' works, illustrations or graphic design prints, textiles and more. There will also be workshops, presentations and talks.

Liina Lember, one of the festival's organizers, hopes this will be the start of a new tradition and also create a new platform for illustrators and their work.

"We have never seen an event of this kind in Estonia before, which focuses on the work of illustrators and brings together artists from the field to inspire them and provide a unique experience. The workshops at the festival are also suitable for those who are just starting out on their journey in the world of illustration," Lember said.

During the workshops, participants will have chance to experiment with both risograph and silk-screen printing, as well as try out linocut techniques, character creation through collage and botanical illustration.

The presentations during the day will highlight the most current issues in the world of illustration, from the background of eco-friendly printing to the impact of artificial intelligence on the creation of visuals. In addition, there will be presentations by two Estonian illustrators – Eiko Ojala, one of the most internationally renowned Estonian illustrators, and Pamela Samel, who has previously represented Estonia at the Bologna International Children's Book Fair.

"I'm very excited about the Illustration Festival and it's a great honor to have been invited to make a small presentation," said Pamela Samel. "With my presentation I want to inspire others to dream big by sharing my own experiences and journey as an illustrator. Hopefully it will encourage others to draw more and share their art with the world."

The day-long illustrators' market will bring together more than 30 exciting illustrators, designers and artists, including some from Latvia and Hungary. The market will offer visitors the chance to buy and support the work of illustrators, with prints, stickers, illustrated textiles and much more on sale.

