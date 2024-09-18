Weather in Estonia gradually starting to get chillier

News
Mid-September skies in Estonia.
Mid-September skies in Estonia. Source: ERR
News

The weather in Estonia is to gradually get cooler in the coming days, with daytime highs in the 20s forecast for Wednesday, but falling to as low as 13 degrees on average on Sunday.

The first frosts of the season are forecast for the small hours of Sunday, too.

Wednesday night was cloudy and foggy but generally dry, with northerly breezes and temperatures ranging from 9 degrees Celsius in the southeast, to 15 degrees over Saaremaa.

Morning weather map, Wednesday, September 18, 2024. Source: ERR

Similar conditions will continue this morning, with northwesterly breezes of 2-7 meters per second in gusts up to 10 meters per second in coastal areas clearing some of the cloud away, but cooling down the temperatures of 11-15 degrees.

Daytime weather map for Wednesday, September 18, 2024. Source: ERR

During the day, the cloud will lift further save for in central Estonia and near the shores of Peipsi järv, and temperatures will rise to as high as 24 degrees in Võru County, 20-22 in a band running southwest to northeast from Pärnu to Lääne-Viru County, and slightly cooler in the northeast, around Tallinn and points west, and over the islands (17-19 degrees).

Four-day weather outlook, Thursday, September 19 to Sunday, September 22. Source: ERR

The coming days will be mostly cloudy, with little to no rain, save for a chance of light showers on the islands and the west coast Saturday.

Nonetheless, ambient temperatures are set to start to fall, as might be expected in the second half of September.

Whereas Thursday's average will be 20 degrees daytime, it will fall in increments of one to three degrees per day until reaching just 13 degrees on average Sunday.

Ambient temperatures Saturday night/early Sunday morning will be as low as 4 degrees; 8-9 degrees Wednesday to Friday nights inclusive.

This will bring with it the first night frosts of autumn, as ground temperatures may drop to zero overnight Saturday to Sunday.

The nights are drawing in too. Sunday is the fall equinox, and sunset will be just before 7.20 p.m. on that day; sunrise just after 7.05 a.m. This compares with 6.57 a.m. and 7.31 p.m. on Wednesday (Tallinn times).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Kirsi Kajamäe-Novikov.

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:16

Kaljulaid: Putin and his regime want to restore the Russian empire

15:44

Estonian teams, drivers ready for multi-championship Utena rally in Lithuania

15:27

Jaak Aaviksoo: Solutions in economy as opposed to accounting

15:09

Luminor bank: Economic growth in Estonia next year just 1 percent

14:59

State offering record €185 million fund to upgrade apartment buildings

14:27

Harri Tiido: How the right kind of people are being bred in Russia

14:18

Defense minister: Ammunition will not all be purchased next year

14:09

Ida-Viru County firms' late JTF application filing could jeopardize jobs

13:35

Rapid Bucharest's Mattias Käit back from injury only to suffer loss

13:02

Eesti 200 leader: We might need to reconsider pensions indexation

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

17.09

Gallery: Upcoming thriller 'The Agency' scenes filmed in central Tallinn

16.09

Difference in Estonia's lowest, highest income deciles is fivefold

17.09

EDF Joint Headquarters chief: Ability to destroy the enemy in its territory key

17.09

Estonian government comes up with €2 million for Tartu-Riga train

17.09

Estonian university strips prof's emeritus status over Russian conference

17.09

Government reaches agreement on tax changes Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.09

Ministry: Estonian state to raise nearly €2.5 billion with tax changes

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo