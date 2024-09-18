Weather in Estonia gradually starting to get chillier

The weather in Estonia is to gradually get cooler in the coming days, with daytime highs in the 20s forecast for Wednesday, but falling to as low as 13 degrees on average on Sunday.

The first frosts of the season are forecast for the small hours of Sunday, too.

Wednesday night was cloudy and foggy but generally dry, with northerly breezes and temperatures ranging from 9 degrees Celsius in the southeast, to 15 degrees over Saaremaa.

Morning weather map, Wednesday, September 18, 2024. Source: ERR

Similar conditions will continue this morning, with northwesterly breezes of 2-7 meters per second in gusts up to 10 meters per second in coastal areas clearing some of the cloud away, but cooling down the temperatures of 11-15 degrees.

Daytime weather map for Wednesday, September 18, 2024. Source: ERR

During the day, the cloud will lift further save for in central Estonia and near the shores of Peipsi järv, and temperatures will rise to as high as 24 degrees in Võru County, 20-22 in a band running southwest to northeast from Pärnu to Lääne-Viru County, and slightly cooler in the northeast, around Tallinn and points west, and over the islands (17-19 degrees).

Four-day weather outlook, Thursday, September 19 to Sunday, September 22. Source: ERR

The coming days will be mostly cloudy, with little to no rain, save for a chance of light showers on the islands and the west coast Saturday.

Nonetheless, ambient temperatures are set to start to fall, as might be expected in the second half of September.

Whereas Thursday's average will be 20 degrees daytime, it will fall in increments of one to three degrees per day until reaching just 13 degrees on average Sunday.

Ambient temperatures Saturday night/early Sunday morning will be as low as 4 degrees; 8-9 degrees Wednesday to Friday nights inclusive.

This will bring with it the first night frosts of autumn, as ground temperatures may drop to zero overnight Saturday to Sunday.

The nights are drawing in too. Sunday is the fall equinox, and sunset will be just before 7.20 p.m. on that day; sunrise just after 7.05 a.m. This compares with 6.57 a.m. and 7.31 p.m. on Wednesday (Tallinn times).

