Tallinn's bus route 3 temporarily diverted due to roadwork on Monday

Due to paving works on Tööstuse and Niine streets, bus line 3 towards Vana-Lõuna will be rerouted for the whole day on Monday (September 23).

The stops at Volta, Kungla, Kalamaja, and Põhja puiestee will be skipped on the Vana-Lõuna route. The temporary detour will follow Kalaranna Street and Põhja puiestee, with alternative stops at Miinisadam, Noblessner, Lennusadam, and Kalarand.

As a result of the detour, walking distances to bus stops may be longer, so it is advised to allow extra time to reach your destination.

You can see the diverted route here.

