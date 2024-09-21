Saturday's temperatures up to 20 degrees, night times chillier

The weekend weather in Estonia is set to take a turn for the colder night times and we may see our first frosts of the autumn. However from the start of next week, the ambient temperatures at night will start to get warmer again, meaning the warm weather may make it all the way to the end of September.

The high-pressure area currently over Estonia will slightly weaken in influence on the Saturday and, while conditions are set to stay dry, a buildup of cloud is forecast as the influence grows of a low-pressure system to the east.

At the boundary of these two systems, northwesterlies will pick up in speed.

Friday night, Saturday morning was cloudy but dry. Temperatures ranged from 9-11 degrees Celsius on the mainland, up to 13 degrees over the islands.

Morning weather map in Estonia for Saturday, September 21, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning has dawned in continuation of that, with some lingering fog in places. Mostly moderate northwesterlies will reach gusts of up to 9 meters per second in coastal areas, which will also be warmer this morning – up to 16 degrees.

Temperatures will be up to 14 degrees on the mainland, and the breezes will clear the skies over Tallinn and the northwest.

Daytime weather forecast, Saturday, September 21, 2024. Source: ERR

The breezes will intensify slightly during the day, with gusts reaching up to 15 meters per second in coastal areas. Daytime temperatures are expected to range from 17 to 20 degrees. While it will become a bit cloudier, it will mostly remain dry, except for some showers in the northeast.

Overnight, it will be chillier as temperatures are forecast to drop to as low as 3 degrees, with an average of 5 degrees; ground temperatures will dip below zero in places, potentially bringing our first frosts of the autumn. On the other hand, coastal areas will remain much warmer.

Four-day weather outlook, Sunday, September 22 to Wednesday, September 25, 2024. Source: ERR

Daytime Sunday will see average temperatures of 13 degrees, and with the arrival of the new workweek, the mercury will start to climb again — to 15 degrees on average Monday, and up to 19 on average Tuesday, though a little colder and rainier weather is forecast for Wednesday.

The nights will get much warmer again too: While Sunday night into Monday morning is forecast to be only 3 degrees on average, with more frosts likely as ground temperatures go below zero again, by Tuesday night the average ambient temperature is forecast to be as high as 14 degrees.

Tuesday night into Wednesday will bring light rain, picking up on Wednesday and moving from a west to east direction, then tapering off Wednesday evening.

Also, Sunday is the autumn equinox, meaning that from the start of the new week, the hours of darkness will be longer than the daylight hours. Each day is a little over five minutes shorter than the previous one at this time of year. Whereas dawn on Saturday was at 7:03 a.m. precisely, by Wednesday it will be a full 10 minutes later. Sundown on Saturday comes at 7:22 p.m., compared with 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday (all times in Tallinn)

