Ivan Sergejev: On the axe-throwing center and Trust Transition Fund

Anything that helps to increase local engagement, entrepreneurship and a sense of belonging in Ida-Viru County during the transition process is very important. A center for axe-throwing also plays its part in this, writes Ivan Sergejev.

Recently, there have been opinions that the money from the Just Transition Fund, meant to help Ida-Viru County reduce its dependency on oil shale, is being scattered across random, unrelated projects. One specific project often cited as an example is the axe-throwing center.

The axe-throwing center development project received support from the Just Transition Fund under a measure called "Support for Regional Initiatives for a Just Transition." The purpose of this measure, as defined in the implementation regulation, is "to improve the cohesion and resilience of the population of Ida-Viru County in the context of the transition to a climate-neutral economy by offering county residents the opportunity to participate in the transition process through civic initiatives and to improve their local environment."

In simpler terms, this measure aims to give the transition process – which is complex and painful for many – a "human dimension." It seeks to provide people with the opportunity to participate in the transition at the grassroots level, rather than just being bystanders.

The fund supports activities aimed at developing social entrepreneurship, promoting environmental awareness or supporting local youth and volunteer initiatives. Each project's contribution to the transition process and its ability to mitigate the impacts of the transition are assessed. Every evaluation includes at least one local expert who can assess the project's impact on the community.

Looking at the application submitted by the developers of the axe-throwing center, we see the following: the center is being established by a local nonprofit organization operating in Alutaguse, which for years has organized axe-throwing training and championships in an indoor hall near the Von Rosen Spa manor hotel in Mäetaguse. Participants include enthusiasts from across the Nordic countries, as well as local residents and visitors to the county.

Axe-throwing itself originated in Canada, where Nordic lumberjacks discovered the sport as a way to pass the time and alleviate homesickness. It has since grown into an increasingly popular activity worldwide, serving both as entertainment and sport, with global competitions held under specific rules.

The nonprofit organization, NGO Estonian Axe-Throwers, applied for Just Transition Fund support for two specific activities: establishing a safe training area at the existing center and insulating the ceiling of the current building. According to the application, these activities aim to promote physical activity, encourage social gatherings and diversify recreational opportunities in Ida-Viru County.

Notably, this project aligns well with Ida-Viru County's official tourism brand, "Adventure Land" (and if axe-throwing isn't adventurous, what is?). Moreover, the development of the center indirectly enhances the appeal of the nearby spa, creating additional visitor traffic that boosts the local economy. It is a well-known fact that every euro of public sector investment in events generates an average of four euros of return to the region. The development of the tourism sector is also one of the ways to move away from an oil-shale-based economy.

Thus, this is undoubtedly a project that supports the transition. The evaluation committee awarded it a solid score of 3.6 out of 4. The total support granted amounts to €61,084.

When we talk about the Just Transition Fund, we usually emphasize job creation, and rightly so. About 5,000 people currently work in the oil shale sector. The biggest challenge in transitioning to a new economic model is undoubtedly maintaining jobs in the region. This is why the majority of the fund's resources – four-fifths – are directed toward supporting businesses, the business environment and improving workforce skills.

What is discussed less is that the oil shale sector is not just about jobs; it's also part of the local identity. Decades of focus on the industrial sector have impacted the entrepreneurial spirit of the people of Ida-Viru, which is one of the lowest in Estonia, and has alienated the region's youth. Adult participation in education is among the lowest in Estonia, and career aspirations are still mostly tied to the hope that someone will provide jobs, rather than creating jobs themselves.

Therefore, anything that helps to increase local engagement, entrepreneurship and a sense of belonging during the transition process – at any level – is extremely important. It's excellent if this is done through new equipment for small businesses or small-scale investments. It's excellent if it's done through additional training and career opportunities. It's excellent if it's done through creating new recreational opportunities and developing civil society in the area.

Things must be balanced, and they are. The budget for the regional initiative support measure makes up less than 5 percent of the total fund. Meanwhile, 80 percent of the resources are directed toward businesses and the labor market. When we consider the fund's money together with the private sector's contribution, the total investment amounts to over half a billion euros. That is not insignificant.

Much has already been said about how the Just Transition Fund is seed money for Ida-Viru's development in many areas, and I can confirm that this is indeed the case. On Ida-Viru County's journey to becoming a climate-friendly region, no local contribution is too small.

