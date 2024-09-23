Justin Timberlake performing in Tallinn next summer

American "Prince of Pop" Justin Timberlake is coming to Estonia next summer, where he will be performing at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on June 9.

Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Timberlake joined the cast of "The Mickey Mouse Club" in the early 1990s, working alongside fellow future famous musicians and actors including JC Chasez, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Keri Russell and Ryan Gosling. In the late 90s, Chasez and Timberlake rose to fame as members of NSYNC, one of the most successful boy bands of all time.

His debut album "Justified" was released in 2002, including hit singles "Rock Your Body" and "Cry Me a River." Its 2006 followup album, "FutureSex/LoveSounds," including hit singles "SexyBack," featuring Timbaland, and "My Love," featuring T.I.

During his career, he has won numerous awards as both a musician and actor, including ten Grammy Awards as well as four Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on "Saturday Night Live."

After a five-year hiatus, Timberlake returned to the stage this year with his sixth studio album "Everything I Thought I Was," released this March and featuring 18 new tracks.

