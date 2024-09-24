Warm conditions back on Tuesday, cooling down later in the week

Autumn in Estonia. Source: ERR
Tuesday is forecast to be a little warmer than Monday, with little rain of significance, and only light breezes. However, it will start to get rainier from Wednesday and, while it will still be warm for the time of year, from the weekend ambient temperatures are forecast to fall somewhat.

While Monday night was cloudy, Tuesday has dawned much clearer. Temperatures in the west, southwest and over the islands will be warmer, at 12-15 degrees Celsius, than they will in Tallinn and the north and east (9-11 degrees).

There may be isolated patches of rain in those areas that do experience cloud, and southeasterly breezes of 4-9 meters per second are expected.

Morning weather map for Wednesday, September 24, 2024. Source: ERR

During the day there will be light cloud but it is set to remain dry. The southeasterly breezes are forecast to reach gusts up to 13 meters per second in coastal areas, and ambient temperatures will range from 18 degrees to 22 degrees in places.

Daytime weather map, September 24, 2024. Source: ERR

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday will remain mostly dry, with an average temperature of 13 degrees, with a low of 10 degrees and a high of 17 degrees. However, in the early morning, showers are expected over the islands, which will have reached the western mainland by noon Wednesday, and eastern Estonia by the evening.

Four-day weather outlook, Wednesday, September 25 to Saturday, September 28, 2024. Source: ERR

This will bring with it strengthened winds, and a chance of thunder in places.

Ambient daytime temperatures can reach up to 20 degrees.

Thursday is set to see intermittent rain, with heavier showers expected in the afternoon, and stronger winds, while Friday and Saturday are forecast to be windy with frequent rain showers.

Daytime average temperatures will start to fall as we head into the weekend, and will be down to 14 degrees on Saturday. Nighttime averages will be a more stable 11-13 degrees Tuesday night to Friday night.

We are past the equinox meaning the hours of darkness are now longer than those of daylight, with the days getting shorter at a rate of just over five minutes a day. While dawn on Tuesday was at 7.10 a.m., on Saturday it will come at 7.19 a.m.. Sunset on Tuesday is at 7.13 p.m. compared with 7.01 p.m. on Saturday (Tallinn times).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera," meteorologist Ele Pedassaar

