Take part in Vikerraadio's European Day of Languages quiz

Thursday (September 26) is the European Day of Languages, and this year, Vikerraadio, in cooperation with the European Commission Representation in Estonia and Tallinn European School (TES), invites you to put your language recognition skills to the test with a special quiz celebrating the 20th anniversary of Estonia's accession to the European Union.

Children from TES have each read and recorded a section of a book published in one of the EU Member States in 2004 when 10 new countries joined the EU alongside Estonia.

The quiz comprises a total of 12 languages chosen from all 27 current EU Member States + Ukraine.

Available in Estonian and English, the quiz will be live on Vikerraadio's homepage from 7 a.m. Estonian time (UTC+3) on Wednesday (September 25), and submissions will be open through 3 p.m. on Thursday (September 26).

In celebration of the European Day of Languages this year, Children from Tallinn European School read excerpts of childrens' books published in 12 EU Member States and Ukraine during the year 2004 when Estonia joined the EU. Source: Kairit Leibold/Georg Savisaar/ERR

The quiz can be taken either individually or as a class. The winner of the individual prize — a language school voucher — will be chosen by random draw among those who correctly guessed all 13 languages. One participating school class will win an organized visit to the Europa Experience at the EU House in Tallinn.

The results of the quiz and the winners will be announced on Vikerraadio's afternoon program on the European Day of Languages on Thursday. The correct answers will also be posted online.

This year's language quiz is the eighth edition of the event which is co-organized annually by Vikerraadio, the European Commission Representation in Estonia and Tallinn European School.

Previous editions have featured songs about Pippi Longstocking and Blacksmiths as well as excerpts from Little Red Riding Hood, Alice in Wonderland, The Little Prince, the Harry Potter series, and an Estonian children's book Three Jolly Fellows by Eno Raud.

