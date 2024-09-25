Gallery: Military exercise Põhjakonn 2024 focuses on combat shooting

Almost 1,000 allies are taking part in the Põhjakonn military exercise in northeastern Estonia this week. The focus is on combat shooting and using new weaponry.

"Exercise Põhjakonn is the toughest exercise organized by the Northeast Defense District. Long days, new knowledge, challenging weather. And, of course, a happy ending when the soldiers finally head home," said Lieutenant Colonel Jaanus Ainsalu, head of the Northeast Land Defense District. "Each unit has its own objectives that they must practice during the exercises. This year, the units participating in Exercise Põhjakonn are also required to use drones for various tasks. Additionally, the units are training their soldiers in urban combat conditions."

The combat companies of Alutagus, Jõgeva, Järva and Viru are participating in the exercise, supported by the rear company, pioneer group, reconnaissance, anti-tank and missile group.

"The most exciting aspect of the live-fire exercises is the extensive use of new weaponry: new anti-tank grenade launchers and the Negev light machine gun. Live-fire exercises on such a large scale with these types of weapons have not been conducted before," said Lieutenant Janek Levin, assistant commander of the combat company.

The exercise has been held annually since 2009.

Põhjakonn 2024 ends on Friday.

