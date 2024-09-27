Gallery: Paldiski maantee pedestrian tunnel opens

Work on a pedestrian tunnel which runs under a rail line near a busy intersection in central Tallinn is nearing completion.

The work began in June, while the tunnel is already open to pedestrians.

The tunnel is at the intersection of Paldiski maantee and Tehnika and runs below a rail embankment.

It is now open to the public, though minor work is to continue until February 2025.

The new tunnel has a designated cycle lane, and is primarily designed for pedestrians. Up to now, these had had to negotiate the sidewalks on either side of Paldiski mnt, heavily used by buses and trolleybuses, as it passed under the rail line. One of these, while technically closed to pedestrians, often saw use despite being particularly narrow and precarious.

Total construction costs came to €1.9 million. INF Infra OÜ, Markelin Project OÜ and Allspark OÜ were the companies who carried out the design and construction work.

