Free legal advice available in Pirita and Nõmme in October

Gavels. Photo is illustrative.
Gavels. Photo is illustrative. Source: Silver Gutmann/Supreme Court of Estonia
The City of Tallinn is offering residents free legal in Pirita and Nõmme this month on designated days.

During these legal advice days, residents can receive legal counsel on issues related to family law, inheritance law, contract law, labor law, tax law, consumer protection, enforcement procedures, and matters concerning apartment associations.

Assistance is also available for navigating interactions with local governments or state authorities.

Residents are welcome to attend the consultation on any convenient date, regardless of their district of residence.

Legal advice will be available on the following dates during the second half of 2024:

October 3: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pirita District Administration (Kloostri tee 6)

October 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nõmme District Administration (Valdeku 13)

November 14: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kesklinna sotsiaalkeskus (Liivalaia 32)

November 21: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mustamäe District Administration (E. Vilde tee 118)

November 28: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Õismäe vaba aja keskus (Ehitajate tee 109A/2)

Editor: Helen Wright

Free legal advice available in Pirita and Nõmme in October

