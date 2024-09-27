Ülemiste City bus route diverted during first week of October

Due to asphalt paving on Valukoja Street, the routes and stop locations of several bus lines in Ülemiste City will be temporarily altered on October 1 and 2.

The changes affect bus lines 7, 15, 45, 49, 64, and 65. As a result of detours, walking distances to bus stops may be longer, and passengers are advised to allow extra time to reach their destinations.

For more information on schedules, stops, and temporary routes, please visit the website transport.tallinn.ee.

--

