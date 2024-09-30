X!

Tallinn roadworks: September 30 to October 4

Road work.
Road work. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Roadworks will take place on several streets in Tallinn in the coming days.

Tallinn's Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere, the repair works will help improve the condition and lifespan of the roads, making daily travel better for everyone.

"We are repairing roads to make travel easier for everyone. I would especially like to highlight the reconstruction of the Kadaka viaduct in Tähetorn, which will close traffic in the area until the end of the year. I ask people, if possible, to take the train to avoid driving not only to the city center but also to Nõmme center and the Hiiu railway crossing," he said in a statement.

From September 30 to October 4, the following street repair works will take place in Tallinn:

Monday, September 30

Tammsaare tee – from Nõmme tee to Sõpruse puiestee, work continues on Tuesday (to ensure smoother traffic, work will be done at night)

Tammsaare tee – from Tondi tänav to Nõmme tee, work continues on Tuesday (work will be done at night, location map)

Punane tänav – from Smuuli tee to Pae tänav, work continues on Tuesday (to ensure smoother traffic, work will be done at night)

Punane tänav – from Pae tänav to Smuuli tee, work continues until Wednesday (to ensure smoother traffic, work will be done at night)

Linnu tee – from Sõpruse puiestee to Mustamäe tee

Tuesday, October 1

Tammsaare tee – from Retke tee to Rahumäe tee, work continues on Wednesday (to ensure smoother traffic, work will be done at night, location map)

Punane tänav and Pae tänav roundabout, work continues until Thursday (to ensure smoother traffic, work will be done at night, location map)

Telliskivi tänav sidewalk (location map)

Adamsoni tänav 20 sidewalk (location map)

Wednesday, October 2

Tammsaare tee – from Kiili tänav to Laki tänav, work continues on Thursday (to ensure smoother traffic, work will be done at night)

Peterburi tee – from Smuuli tee to Mustakivi, work continues until Friday

Peterburi tee – Kuuli public transport stop

Peterburi tee – Smuuli public transport stop

Süda tänav sidewalk 

Saku tee 8 sidewalk

The City of Tallinn has begun informing residents about upcoming street repairs for the coming week. More information can be seen here.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

