Tallinn Migration Center relocates to new address

The Tallinn Migration Center will begin operations at its new location on Endla tänav in Kesklinn from October 3.

The center, previously located at Niine 2, will be closed on October 1 and 2 due to the move. Starting Thursday, it will reopen at Endla 8.

It was set up in 2022 to help Ukranian refugees. The focus has now shifted to providing systematic and professional guidance to all clients with a migration background.

"In a short period, representatives from 28 different countries living in Tallinn have found their way to the center. The number and diversity of clients are growing rapidly," Kaisa Üprus-Tali added.

She said the center's current location at Niine 2 is increasingly inadequate for the expanding client base and emerging challenges: "To offer more modern, comfortable, and accessible support, it's time for the centre to move forward."

The center serves all new immigrants living in Tallinn, offering support and guidance. Around 1,000 people seek help each month.]

Deputy Mayor Karl Sander Kase emphasized the importance of the Migration Centre in preventing potential challenges seen in other countries.

"Residents of Tallinn come from 135 different countries. Their reasons for coming to Estonia vary, and the Migration Centre focuses specifically on new immigrants. It is crucial that they understand Estonia's cultural and linguistic environment. The services provided by the centre help them adjust to life here, which, in the long run, benefits the wellbeing of all city residents," he said.

It is open on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) will also operate in the building.

