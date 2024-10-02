X!

Political scientist: SDE's support rose unusually high over the summer

News
Tõnis Saarts.
Tõnis Saarts. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Support for the Social Democratic Party (SDE) was unusually high over the summer and is now returning to normal, said political scientist Tõnis Saarts. Cuts and the debate around the Lasnamäe elder candidate have also played a part.

A new poll published on Wednesday showed support for the junior coalition partner SDE has fallen by 5 percentage points over the past five weeks.

"Several factors have likely contributed to the recent decline in support for SDE. First, the confusion surrounding the Lasnamäe district elder may have caused some Estonian-speaking voters, who are less connected to the party, to doubt their support. Secondly, voters have now realized the implications of the state budget cuts across various sectors," Saarts told ERR on Wednesday.

Even though SDE stood up for its position during the budget negotiations, other "softer areas" have been impacted such as culture and healthcare, he said. These areas have often been associated with the party.

"SDE's support surged to unusually high levels during the summer months, which is why they are now returning to their usual level of popularity," said Saarts.

"In the longer term, the more discussions focus on taxes and redistribution, the more SDE politicians can remain in the spotlight, which generally creates a favorable environment for the party. The question is how well the party can capitalize on these moments — recently, not very effectively, as the support figures show," he argued.

Saarts added that, if the margin of errors is taken into account in polling, SDE, Centr and EKRE are equally popular.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:14

Billion-euro procurement announced for Rail Baltica construction in Estonia

16:50

Journalist: Ott Tänak needs to go all in for 2024 WRC title

16:33

Eesti 200 wants to bring more skilled labor to Estonia

16:30

Political scientist: SDE's support rose unusually high over the summer

16:19

Top legal experts want clarity on ISS right to info in criminal proceedings

16:14

Electricity price to remain high on Thursday

15:56

Health minister: Government-approved tax reliefs send out wrong signals

15:21

Estonia's most popular snack celebrates 75 years on sale

14:54

New bike, public transport lanes planned for Tallinn's Pärnu maantee

14:29

Allar Raja: Sports court shouldn't be done hastily and at quality's expense

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

01.10

Estonia's inflation almost double EU average in September Updated

30.09

Estonia's police auctions contain surprising objects

08:25

Tallinn Airport likely to introduce airline security fee

30.09

Ukraine launches uResidency program following Estonia's example

01.10

Southern Estonia sees sharp increase in thefts in recent months

01.10

September weather in Estonia set several temperature records

01.10

Electricity price to reach nine-month high on Wednesday

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo