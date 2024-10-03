X!

Thursday's weather in Estonia overcast, weekend to be clearer

News
Overcast skies over central Tallinn.
Overcast skies over central Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The last of the recent rainy weather will gradually fizzle out in Estonia through Thursday, and the weekend is set to be clearer, drier, and a little warmer – during the day at least.

The rain continued through the night Wednesday into Thursday, though less so than daytime Wednesday; parts of the east and center were dry. Temperatures were in the single figures but not low enough to bring ground frosts or sleet.

Weather map for the morning of Thursday, October 3, 2024. Source: ERR

Similar conditions continue into Thursday morning – though the only showers are to be seen on the shores of Peipsi järv; the cloud cover remains, however, as do the northeasterly breezes – in gusts up to 13 meters per second in coastal areas.

Daytime weather map for Thursday, October 3, 2024. Source: ERR

The day will continue with overcast skies, occasional light rain, mainly in the Tallinn area and in Ida-Viru County, and fog in places. The northeasterlies remain, chilling further the modest ambient temperatures of 9-12 degrees Celsius.

The sun will peep through over Hiiumaa at least.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Friday, October 4 to Monday, October 7. Source: ERR

Overnight, temperatures will drop to around 4 or 5 degrees, while Friday daytime mean temperatures will only just make it into the single figures. The showers will return, spreading toward the east.

Over the weekend, a high-pressure system will settle over the Baltic Sea, keeping the weather mostly dry, warmer during the daytime (13 degrees on average) but cold at night – down to 2 degrees on average.

At the start of next week, the ambient temperatures will become milder still, and daytime temperatures are set to rise to between 13 and 14 degrees, and possibly reaching 15 degrees in some areas. Some showers will be seen however.

Dawn on Thursday was just after 7.30 a.m. while sunset is at 6.47 p.m.. By Monday, the respective times are 7.40 a.m. and6.35 p.m. (Tallinn times).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' meteorologist Taimi Päljak.

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

09:52

Narva authorities keen to avoid repeat of high winter district heating prices

09:02

Cornerstone laid at nearly €200-million French-built battery park in Kiisa

08:03

Luukas Ilves to work as advisor to Ukrainian digital minister

07:42

Cyclist Norman Vahtra 58th in tough late season race in Belgium

07:32

Thursday's weather in Estonia overcast, weekend to be clearer

02.10

Estonian national football team lineups announced for Azerbaijan, Sweden games

02.10

Billion-euro procurement announced for Rail Baltica construction in Estonia

02.10

Journalist: Ott Tänak needs to go all in for 2024 WRC title

02.10

Eesti 200 wants to bring more skilled labor to Estonia

02.10

Political scientist: SDE's support rose unusually high over the summer

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

02.10

Estonia's most popular snack celebrates 75 years on sale

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

02.10

Tallinn Airport likely to introduce airline security fee

01.10

Estonia's inflation almost double EU average in September

30.09

Estonia's police auctions contain surprising objects

02.10

Eesti 200 wants to bring more skilled labor to Estonia

30.09

Ukraine launches uResidency program following Estonia's example

02.10

Billion-euro procurement announced for Rail Baltica construction in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo