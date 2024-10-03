Thursday's weather in Estonia overcast, weekend to be clearer

The last of the recent rainy weather will gradually fizzle out in Estonia through Thursday, and the weekend is set to be clearer, drier, and a little warmer – during the day at least.

The rain continued through the night Wednesday into Thursday, though less so than daytime Wednesday; parts of the east and center were dry. Temperatures were in the single figures but not low enough to bring ground frosts or sleet.

Weather map for the morning of Thursday, October 3, 2024. Source: ERR

Similar conditions continue into Thursday morning – though the only showers are to be seen on the shores of Peipsi järv; the cloud cover remains, however, as do the northeasterly breezes – in gusts up to 13 meters per second in coastal areas.

Daytime weather map for Thursday, October 3, 2024. Source: ERR

The day will continue with overcast skies, occasional light rain, mainly in the Tallinn area and in Ida-Viru County, and fog in places. The northeasterlies remain, chilling further the modest ambient temperatures of 9-12 degrees Celsius.

The sun will peep through over Hiiumaa at least.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Friday, October 4 to Monday, October 7. Source: ERR

Overnight, temperatures will drop to around 4 or 5 degrees, while Friday daytime mean temperatures will only just make it into the single figures. The showers will return, spreading toward the east.

Over the weekend, a high-pressure system will settle over the Baltic Sea, keeping the weather mostly dry, warmer during the daytime (13 degrees on average) but cold at night – down to 2 degrees on average.

At the start of next week, the ambient temperatures will become milder still, and daytime temperatures are set to rise to between 13 and 14 degrees, and possibly reaching 15 degrees in some areas. Some showers will be seen however.

Dawn on Thursday was just after 7.30 a.m. while sunset is at 6.47 p.m.. By Monday, the respective times are 7.40 a.m. and6.35 p.m. (Tallinn times).

