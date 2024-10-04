X!

No confidence motions against three Tallinn mayors fail

News
Tallinn City Council chamber.
Tallinn City Council chamber. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Motions of no confidence brought by Tallinn's opposition against Reform, Eesti 200 and Isamaa mayors were unsuccessful on Thursday.

Margot Roose (Eesti 200), Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) and Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) will continue in their roles.

Pere and Järvan were mainly criticized for causing traffic congestion in the capital and their inability to resolve it.

Deputy Mayor for Entrepreneurship Roose faced criticism for lack of visibility and unclear work results.

Since no coalition member voted with the opposition, all three motions failed.

At the beginning of the council session, the Center Party also submitted a motion against council chairman Toomas Kruusimägi (Reform).

--

Editor: Helen Wright

