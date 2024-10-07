Week gets off to a cloudy start with occasional showers

Monday's weather in Estonia will be cloudy but mostly dry with only patches of showers in some areas. After a fairly cold morning, temperatures will pick up during the day.

Sunday night was mild in the west and over the islands, colder in the north and coldest in the southeast, where the ambient temperature got down to as low as -2 degrees Celsius.

Morning weather map for Estonia, Monday, October 7, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning remains chilly: 3-5 degrees in the east and north and 6-9 degrees in the west and over the islands.

It will remain cloudy through the day though with the sun shining through now and then, accompanied by light westerly breezes, in slightly stronger gusts in coastal areas.

Daytime weather map, October 7, 2024. Source: ERR

The daytime will bring the occasional shower, mainly in the northeast, and ambient temperatures will climb to a more uniform 12-14 degrees nationwide.

Four-day weather outlook, Tuesday, October 8 to Friday, October 11, 2024. Source: ERR

Similar conditions are forecast right through to the end of the work week, though it will get noticeably milder at night towards the end of the week. Nighttime mean ambient temperatures will rise from 5 degrees to 11 on Wednesday night, and Thursday night to Friday morning the mercury will be up to 13 degrees on average.

During the day, the rise will be more modest, but it will still be up to 15 degrees on average Friday daytime, compared with 11 degrees on the Tuesday.

On the other hand, more showers are forecast, and Wednesday will be particularly overcast.

The nights are continuing to draw in, but though this will be imperceptible to most, the rate at which they are doing so, still by over five minutes per 24 hours, has started to slow up. Dawn on Monday was at 7.40 a.m. and comes 10 minutes later on Friday; sundown similarly falls nearly 10 minutes later on the last workday, than Monday's 6.35 p.m. (Tallinn times).

The clocks go back an hour on Sunday, October 27.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!