Tartu 2024 to conclude with solo exhibition and concert by Japanese artist Ryoji Ikeda

The two new installations by Ryoji Ikeda are complemented by the work “data-verse” from the artist's earlier creations.
On November 2, a solo exhibition by the acclaimed Japanese artist and composer Ryoji Ikeda, for which the artist will create two new work, is set to open at the Estonian National Museum (ERM). The opening will be followed by a unique concert, featuring the world premiere of a joint composition by Ryoji Ikeda and the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, conducted by Tõnu Kaljuste.

"Ryoji Ikeda has become renowned in the art world for his large-scale spatial installations, often based on scientific data," said Kati Torp, creative director of Tartu 2024, European Capital of Culture.

Torp, who has collaborated with Ryoji Ikeda previously, highlighted that one of the artist's most remarkable qualities is his ability to combine art and science in ways that are both meticulously detailed and audio-visually captivating.

Those living in Estonia had the opportunity to experience Ryoji Ikeda's work in 2015–2016, when "supersymmetry" — a spatial installation based on data from CERN laboratories — was brought to Estonia under the guidance of Kati Torp, who was then a curator at the Kumu Art Museum. Ikeda was awarded the Collide@CERN 2014 Prix Ars Electronica for the work. The work being exhibited this year differs however and is inspired directly by Estonian culture and science.

ERM Director Kertu Saks believes that the works inspired by Estonia are remarkable, and the upcoming exhibition provides an opportunity to experience world-class art.

"Through art created using Estonian biodata and a piece created with the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, Ikeda showcases what Estonia excels at: science and culture. We are pleased that these works will be displayed at Tartu and the ERM. There is no doubt that this partnership will pique international attention, which is why we anticipate a large number of visitors from both home and abroad," Saks said.

Ikeda's solo exhibition at the ERM is set to provide a striking conclusion to Tartu and Southern Estonia's year as the European Capital of Culture. The artist has collaborated with the University of Tartu Estonian Biocenter and the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir to create the two new compositions. The two new installations are complemented by the author's earlier art work "data-verse" (2019-2020).

The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir concert will add an additional dimension to the exhibition by premiering a new series of musical compositions. Having previously worked primarily with electronic music, it will be Ikeda's debut piece for the human voice and will only be performed in Tartu once.

A limited number of tickets for the concert will be on sale at Piletilevi.

Ikeda's new works as well as the already renowned art work "data-verse" will be on display at the ERM until March 2, 2025. Ryoji Ikeda's solo exhibition at the ERM is part of the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024's main program.

Editor: Michael Cole

