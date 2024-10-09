X!

Showers and strong winds forecast for Wednesday, coming days

news
Rainy weather in Tallinn's Old Town Square.
Rainy weather in Tallinn's Old Town Square. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
news

The next few days will be overcast, wet and windy, though the latter part of the work-week will bring slightly milder temperatures.

Overnight Tuesday to Wednesday brought rain starting in the west.

Weather map for the morning of Wednesday, October 9, 2024. Source: ERR

This will continue Wednesday as southeasterly winds are expected in gusts up to 20 meters per second in some areas The morning's ambient temperatures will range greatly from 2 degrees Celsius to up to 13 degree over the islands.

Daytime weather in Estonia, Wednesday, October 9, 2024. Source: ERR

It will remain overcast daytime with the rain likely spreading nationwide. The southeasterlies are forecast to pick up further still, at 8-15 meters per second, in gusts up to 23 meters per second.

Four-day weather outlook, Thursday, October 10 to Sunday, October 13, 2024. Source: ERR

Overnight and into Thursday brings more showers, though warmer temperatures, up to 15 degrees or more daytime, and a mean ambient temperature of 13 Celsius is forecast for Thursday night into Friday.

The showers will persist, though it will be a little clearer over the weekend. At the same time the temperatures are falling, particularly at night – the first sub-zero temperatures have already been seen in southeastern Estonia in the early mornings, and the mean overnight temperature nationwide Saturday night is just 3 degrees.

Dawn is at 7.45 a.m. Wednesday and by Sunday will come about 10 minutes later. The same applies to sunset: From a bit before 6.20 p.m today, Wednesday, to just before 6.30 p.m. on the Sunday.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Kirsi Kajamäe-Novikov.

