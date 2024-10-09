Showers and strong winds forecast for Wednesday, coming days
The next few days will be overcast, wet and windy, though the latter part of the work-week will bring slightly milder temperatures.
Overnight Tuesday to Wednesday brought rain starting in the west.
This will continue Wednesday as southeasterly winds are expected in gusts up to 20 meters per second in some areas The morning's ambient temperatures will range greatly from 2 degrees Celsius to up to 13 degree over the islands.
It will remain overcast daytime with the rain likely spreading nationwide. The southeasterlies are forecast to pick up further still, at 8-15 meters per second, in gusts up to 23 meters per second.
Overnight and into Thursday brings more showers, though warmer temperatures, up to 15 degrees or more daytime, and a mean ambient temperature of 13 Celsius is forecast for Thursday night into Friday.
The showers will persist, though it will be a little clearer over the weekend. At the same time the temperatures are falling, particularly at night – the first sub-zero temperatures have already been seen in southeastern Estonia in the early mornings, and the mean overnight temperature nationwide Saturday night is just 3 degrees.
Dawn is at 7.45 a.m. Wednesday and by Sunday will come about 10 minutes later. The same applies to sunset: From a bit before 6.20 p.m today, Wednesday, to just before 6.30 p.m. on the Sunday.
Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael
Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Kirsi Kajamäe-Novikov.