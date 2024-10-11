Estonia postpones construction of Tartu University Hospital's new building

As a result of the September budget deliberations, the government has decided to postpone the construction of the new F-building for the Tartu University Hospital. This decision raises concerns for the hospital, as the current building is already severely deteriorated.

The F-building of Tartu University Hospital was completed in 1976. Its six floors house various departments of the radiology, pulmonary, internal medicine and cardiology clinics. Dr. Alar Irs, head of the hospital's cardiology clinic, stated that the possibility of updating the F-building has been considered for a long time.

"Unfortunately, it was built in such a way that it is impossible to renovate it into a modern hospital, or even close to meeting modern requirements. Therefore, the hospital had very, very, very thoroughly considered the plan to build a new facility. But of course, no one will be left untreated; we intend to continue offering 21st-century care here," Irs said.

The estimated cost of the project is around €90 million. Sven Kirsipuu, deputy secretary general for fiscal policy at the Ministry of Finance, explained that since the government needs to reduce expenses in the coming years, all public sector investment plans were reviewed.

"In the case of the hospital, this particular project, which was included in the financial plans as a major investment for the first time this year, was also reviewed. After evaluating all potential savings and scheduling adjustments, it was decided to postpone this investment, but not cancel it," Kirsipuu explained.

Priit Perens, chairman of the board of Tartu University Hospital, said in a written comment that the hospital is still processing the information and cannot yet say what will happen next. He added that time will reveal the potential impact on service quality, but it is clear that the current F-building is old and deteriorated, and its conditions are not modern for either patients or staff.

The plan was to relocate all the departments housed in the building to temporary spaces for three years while constructing the new facility.

"This is not an easy decision for the hospital. The amount of work required to reorganize operations is enormous, and it's not driven by some great desire to build, but rather a very carefully considered decision, as no one had promised the hospital any state or other support. This would have been the first building in Estonia's recent medical infrastructure constructed without European Union support, simply because it is so badly needed," Irs said.

By November 1, Tartu University Hospital must submit an updated financial plan to the Ministry of Finance, which will include the postponement of the investment.

