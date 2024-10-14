Monday overcast, weather to be clearer as week goes on

Monday in Estonia is set to be overcast with patches of rain in the western half of the mainland daytime. As the week goes on however it will get clearer and drier.

A low-pressure system is moving from the southern part of the Baltic Sea over Lithuania toward the southeast on Monday, though all three Baltic states plus southern Finland will remain under its influence as the week starts.

Overnight Sunday to Monday was mostly cloudy, with light drizzle and patches of fog and light rain. Temperatures remained above zero and up to 10 degrees Celsius in some coastal regions.

Weather map for the morning of Monday, October 14, 2024. Source: ERR

Monday morning brings more of the same weather: Cloudy with clear spells and mostly dry, though some fog may linger. Ambient temperatures will be up to 7 degrees in the northeast, and generally warmer in the rest of the country (4-6 degrees) than in and around Tallinn and the west (around 3 degrees this morning).

The light easterlies remain.

Daytime weather map for Monday, October 14, 2024. Source: ERR

During the day, the weather will be partly cloudy with some rain, mostly in the west and center, and including in the Tallinn area.

Temperatures will range from 8 degrees to 11 degrees, and it will largely be warmer in the west and northwest, and over the islands. The (now very) light easterlies remain too.

Mean ambient temperatures overnight are forecast at 4 degrees.

Four-day weather outlook, Tuesday, October 15 to Friday, October 16, 2024. Source: ERR

The cloud cover will persist on Tuesday, with showers moving in a northwest to the southeast direction. By Tuesday evening, the weather will clearer in western Estonia, leading to mostly clear skies mid-week and for the rest of the work week.

This will bring slightly warmer ambient temperatures on average – up to 10 degrees Thursday and Friday – though the clear skies bring chillier nights, particularly Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, where it will get below zero in places.

Dawn Monday is at 7.57 a.m. in Tallinn; on Friday it will be precisely 10 minutes later. While today sunset is at 6.15 p.m., on Friday it comes a little after 6 p.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!