Tallinn renames Moskva puiestee

Tallinn City Government on Tuesday agreed that Moskva puiestee in Lasnamäe district would be named Saaremaa puiestee.

The street, a pedestrian and cycling path in the Kuristiku and Mustakivi neighborhoods, was originally named in 1986 during the Soviet occupation.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE) said it is unjustifiable for a street in Tallinn to bear the name of the capital of an aggressor state, whose goal is to destroy Ukraine's independence.

"Renaming the pathway is one way we express our support for a free and democratic society in our public space. Additionally, using a unified street name along the entire section simplifies navigation and helps prevent confusion for those who rely on street names," she said in a statement.

The renamed section of Saaremaa puiestee is approximately 1,200 meters long, of which about 950 meters were already called Saaremaa puiestee, and 250 meters carried the name Moskva puiestee.

The Tallinn Naming Committee believes that it is reasonable to use a single name for short, uninterrupted traffic areas, especially when no addresses are assigned to them.

Similar examples can be found elsewhere in Tallinn, such as Kõrgepinge Street, which runs through several districts, and Kitsarööpa tee, which spans multiple neighborhoods in Nõmme.

