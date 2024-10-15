X!

Tallinn renames Moskva puiestee

News
Moskva Puiestee in Tallinn.
Moskva Puiestee in Tallinn. Source: Sergei Mihhailov/ERR
News

Tallinn City Government on Tuesday agreed that Moskva puiestee in Lasnamäe district would be named Saaremaa puiestee.

The street, a pedestrian and cycling path in the Kuristiku and Mustakivi neighborhoods, was originally named in 1986 during the Soviet occupation.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE) said it is unjustifiable for a street in Tallinn to bear the name of the capital of an aggressor state, whose goal is to destroy Ukraine's independence.

"Renaming the pathway is one way we express our support for a free and democratic society in our public space. Additionally, using a unified street name along the entire section simplifies navigation and helps prevent confusion for those who rely on street names," she said in a statement.

The renamed section of Saaremaa puiestee is approximately 1,200 meters long, of which about 950 meters were already called Saaremaa puiestee, and 250 meters carried the name Moskva puiestee.

The Tallinn Naming Committee believes that it is reasonable to use a single name for short, uninterrupted traffic areas, especially when no addresses are assigned to them.

Similar examples can be found elsewhere in Tallinn, such as Kõrgepinge Street, which runs through several districts, and Kitsarööpa tee, which spans multiple neighborhoods in Nõmme.

 --

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

12:25

Tallinn renames Moskva puiestee

12:12

Disc golf star Kristin Tattar wins in South Carolina

11:13

Justice minister: Role of courts in focus during family law review

10:42

Estonia loses UEFA Nations League home clash against Sweden 3:0

10:12

Rapid world market coffee price hike reaches Estonian stores

09:50

Ratings: Support for Eesti 200 and Center falls

09:38

EU member states immigration policies may raise arrivals at Estonia's borders

09:03

MP: State budget bill less transparent than predecessors

08:28

Talk of cutting Estonian MPs' allowances not yet translated into action

07:56

Studded winter tires can be used on Estonia's roads from Tuesday

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

14.10

Ministry looking to limit access to Estonian e-residency

13.10

Monday electricity prices in Estonia to spike nearly ninefold

14.10

ISS: Russian intelligence services interested in recruiting dual citizens

14.10

Estonia may limit data retention obligation to specific areas, groups

14.10

Sigur Ros announces two orchestral tour dates in Tallinn next fall

14.10

Tallinn to temporarily replace trolleys with bus routes as fleet upgraded

14.10

Omniva to add mailbox slot directly to Estonian package terminals

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo