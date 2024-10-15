X!

Tallinn to open new municipal school

Avatud Kool
Avatud Kool Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Tallinn City Government plans to open a new municipal school that will operate in the building currently inhabited by the Avatud Kool private school in North Tallinn.

Tallinn plans to buy the building on Auna tanäv for €3 million from state property management agency Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS).

The city government signed an agreement of good intentions and will open a municipal school, under the same name, at the start of the 2025 school year. It will be called Tallinna Avatud Kool.

Deputy Mayor Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200) said 650 more places will be created. At the moment, 500 students study at Auna 6.

Jašin has previously said the municipal school will open in cooperation with the Avatud Kool.

"This means that under the name Tallinna Avatud Kool, they would be able to apply their extensive experience of teaching Estonian to non-speaking children, as well as culturally sensitive teaching, when establishing a new municipal school. These are all very modern and very methodical skills that the city of Tallinn definitely needs in the educational landscape," he said.

Avatud Kool Director Sandra Järv said the school opened in 2017 and its goal has always been to become a municipal school. Management has both worked with and discussed the possibilities with the city government and the Tallinn Education Board.

Money to buy the building was allocated in the city's extraordinary budget.

The city also plans to expand Kalamaja elementary school to alleviate the shortage of school places in North Tallinn.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

