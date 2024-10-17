X!

Chimney demolition on Tartu's Turu tänav brings traffic changes on Saturday

The chimney of Tartu's Vana keskkatlamaja is set to be demolished this Saturday.
This Saturday, October 19, between 9 a.m. and 12 midday, the chimney formerly belonging to Tartu's old district heating center (Vana keskkatlamaja) on Turu tänav is set to be demolished. To ensure safety, during that time, a no-go zone will be enforced in the vicinity of the chimney, with the public unable to get to within a 200-meter radius.

From  9 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, Tartu's Turu tänav will be closed between Jõe tänav and Aida tänav.

During that period, a no-go zone will be enforced in the vicinity of the chimney, with the public unable to go with a 200-meter radius of the site. The section of Turu tänav nearest the chimney will also be temporarily closed and traffic diverted. In addition to motor traffic, pedestrians and cyclists will also not be able allowed to travel on this stretch of road at this time. The no-go zone also extends to the area between the Emajõgi River and Anne Canal.

Traffic on the Emajõgi River will additionally be suspended.

The boundaries of the no-go zone will be marked clearly to prevent unauthorized personnel entering.

The temporary route for traffic will be Jõe – Alexander – Aida. Stopping and parking will be prohibited on Aida tänav in the Turu to Aleksandri section and on Aleksandri tänav between Aida and Jõe during this period.

At the intersections of Aida – Aleksandri and Aleksandri – Lina, traffic regulators will be present to assist with traffic management. Those traveling from the Sõpruse Bridge direction will be able to access the city center via Kalevi tänav.  

All buses that usually travel along Turu tänav in the affected area will be diverted while the demolition work is ongoing. The Jõe bus stop will be temporarily located on Aleksandri tänav in front of the Aleksandri pub, while the Aids stop will be on Aida tänav (near the Aida – Turu junction).

The area arounf the chimney that will be inaccessible to the public this Saturday between 9 a.m. and midday. Source: City of Tartu

A new business and residential quarter with up to 300 apartments is set to be built on the site of what used to be a district heating center (Vana keskkatlamaja).

Editor: Michael Cole

