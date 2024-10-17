X!

Gallery: Chimney demolition on Tartu's Turu tänav on Saturday

News
{{1729180260000 | amCalendar}}
The chimney belonging to Tartu's former Vana Katlamaja is set to be demolished imminently.
The chimney belonging to Tartu's former Vana Katlamaja is set to be demolished imminently. Source: Airika Harrik
News

This Saturday, October 19, between 9 a.m. and 12 midday, the chimney formerly belonging to Tartu's old district heating center (Vana keskkatlamaja) on Turu tänav is set to be demolished. To ensure safety, during that time, a no-go zone will be enforced in the vicinity of the chimney, with the public unable to get to within a 200-meter radius.

From  9 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, Tartu's Turu tänav will be closed between Jõe tänav and Aida tänav.

During that period, a no-go zone will be enforced in the vicinity of the chimney, with the public unable to go with a 200-meter radius of the site. The section of Turu tänav nearest the chimney will also be temporarily closed and traffic diverted. In addition to motor traffic, pedestrians and cyclists will also not be able allowed to travel on this stretch of road at this time. The no-go zone also extends to the area between the Emajõgi River and Anne Canal.

Traffic on the Emajõgi River will additionally be suspended.

The boundaries of the no-go zone will be marked clearly to prevent unauthorized personnel entering.

The temporary route for traffic will be Jõe – Alexander – Aida. Stopping and parking will be prohibited on Aida tänav in the Turu to Aleksandri section and on Aleksandri tänav between Aida and Jõe during this period.

At the intersections of Aida – Aleksandri and Aleksandri – Lina, traffic regulators will be present to assist with traffic management. Those traveling from the Sõpruse Bridge direction will be able to access the city center via Kalevi tänav.  

All buses that usually travel along Turu tänav in the affected area will be diverted while the demolition work is ongoing. The Jõe bus stop will be temporarily located on Aleksandri tänav in front of the Aleksandri pub, while the Aids stop will be on Aida tänav (near the Aida – Turu junction).

The area arounf the chimney that will be inaccessible to the public this Saturday between 9 a.m. and midday. Source: City of Tartu

A new business and residential quarter with up to 300 apartments is set to be built on the site of what used to be a district heating center (Vana keskkatlamaja).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:06

Gallery: Chimney demolition on Tartu's Turu tänav on Saturday Updated

11:00

Plans in motion to bring 25 tonnes of phosphorite to surface at Aru-Lõuna quarry

10:24

Transport minister: There has been lots of interest in Operail

09:42

Estonian swimmer Kregor Zirk into final of men's butterfly in Shanghai

09:15

Estonia's Ott Tänak third at Central European Rally on Friday evening

08:44

Expert: EKRE need to attract Isamaa voters to return to previous support levels

08:07

ERR in Ukraine: Situation in Kharkiv remains tense

07:28

Survey: Majority of Estonians want MPEÕK to cut ties with Moscow

18.10

NATO considers financial aid for Ukraine instead of military assistance

18.10

Estonian skater Aleksandr Selevko finishes third in Nice short program

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.10

Tallinn's first four new trams named after historical businessmen

18.10

EDF colonel: Russian army asking for more time to re-take Kursk Oblast

17.10

City's transport department finds Tallinn needs Järve tram line

18.10

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to visit Estonia

17.10

Estonia's annual inflation rate in September still double eurozone as a whole

18.10

Tartu University researchers make imaging technology breakthrough

18.10

Hunters believe Estonia needs greater moose population

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo