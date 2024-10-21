Monday to be cloudier, with light showers in many places

X!

Cloud cover.
Cloud cover. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Monday in Estonia is set to be mostly cloudy but with clear spells. Light showers are expected in many places across the country after lunch, while ambient temperatures are forecast at 9-14 degrees Celsius.

The coming days will see similar conditions, though it will be clearer as we head into the weekend, and the nights are set to be milder than seen recently, following the arrival of the first fall frosts.

Overnight Sunday to Monday saw variable cloud cover, though the weather was mostly dry. It got down to zero inland, but was much warmer on the immediate coasts, reaching up to 10 degrees in places.

Morning weather map in Estonia for Monday, October 21, 2024. Source: ERR

No significant rainfall is expected Monday morning, though there will be southerlies in gusts up to 16 meters per second and fairly changeable conditions with cloud alternating with clearer skies.

Temperatures in the morning will range from 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, again up to 11 degrees along the coast.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, October 21, 2024. Source: ERR

As the day wears on, it will remain mostly cloudy with periods of clearing, while light rain is likely in various areas, driven by southwesterlies of 5-12 meters per second, in gusts up to 18 meters per second.

Ambient temperatures will stay between the 9-14-degree range in the afternoon.

Four-day weather outlook, Tuesday, October 22 to Friday, October 25, 2024. Source: ERR

The rest of the workweek is expected to be fairly rainy overall, again with plenty of clear spells.

On Tuesday, the cloud cover will intensify, and rain will spread across the country in an easterly direction from the Gulf of Riga.

Midweek will see changeable skies and occasional showers, while Friday will offer slightly better weather.

By Friday afternoon, skies will clear from a westerly direction, though isolated light showers may still be seen in some regions.

Temperatures during the next few days will stay mild for the time of year, between 10 and 14 degrees; Tuesday's high will be 13 degrees.

Nighttime temperatures will be 6-12 degrees, and 8-9 on average, milder than those seen in recent days.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Kirsi Kajamäe-Novikov.

