Minister: Russia's attempts to influence Moldova's future were unsuccessful

News
Moldovan President Maia Sandu
Moldovan President Maia Sandu Source: Kai Vare/ERR
News

Estonia's president and foreign minister said Moldova's narrow vote for future integration with the European Union showed Russia's influence attempts "did not bear fruit."

"A great day. Despite Russia's malicious efforts, the Moldovan people continue their journey towards EU, towards more freedom and more prosperity. Estonia will always support Moldova in that," President Alar Karis wrote.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) congratulated his Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popsoi and Cristina Gherasimov, deputy prime minister for European integration, Moldova's chief negotiator for EU accession, and the public.

"The election result showed that [Russia's] aspiration to spread fear & false information did not bear fruit. [Estonia] confirms our continued support for Moldova's integration," he wrote.

Moldova voted in favor of joining the European Union by a narrow margin, in a referendum that came down to just a few thousand votes amid accusations of Russian interference, Politico Europe reported.

With over 99 percent of the ballots counted, the results show 50.3 percent of Moldovan voters backed changing the constitution to include EU membership.

On Monday afternoon, Moldovan President Maia Sandu confirmed the result, writing on social media: "The people of Moldova have spoken: our EU future will now be anchored in the constitution. We fought fairly in an unfair fight—and we won.

"But the fight isn't over. We will keep pushing for peace, prosperity, and the freedom to build our own future."

Last week, foreign ministers from the Nordic and Baltics traveled to Moldova to show support for the country's leadership and closer EU integration.

Editor: Helen Wright

