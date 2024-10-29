Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett to perform in Tallinn next May

Progressive rock legend Steve Hackett is set to perform at Tallinn's Alexela Concert Hall on May 3, 2025. Marking the 50th anniversary of Genesis' iconic album "The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway", Hackett will perform select highlights from the record along with other Genesis hits and songs from his solo career.

Hackett's timeless guitar mastery gave Genesis its unique sound in the 1970s. A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee since 2010, Hackett has spent decades exploring diverse musical genres in his solo career. In recent years, Hackett has earned a reputation for reviving Genesis' classic albums on the world's stage – a project that has been met with universal acclaim.

Joining Hackett on stage will be his band, including longtime members Roger King (keyboards), Nad Sylvan (vocals), Jonas Reingold (bass, backing vocals), Rob Townsend (saxophone, flute, additional keyboards), and Felix Lehrmann (drums).

--

