Consumer prices rose by 4.5 percent over the year

Consumer prices in Estonia rose by 4.5 percent in October on year, preliminary data from Statistics Estonia shows. This is the highest monthly inflation rate recorded in 2024.

Compared to September, the consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.8 percent.

In September, Estonia's CPI grew by 3.2 percent year-over-year. Prices dropped 0.3 percent on the previous month.

In August, the annual growth rate of the CPI was also 3.2 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!