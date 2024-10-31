X!

Former Center Tallinn city council member joins Isamaa

Tallinn City Council member Marek Jürgenson, who left the Center Party in September, will join the capital's Isamaa faction.

"Isamaa has demonstrated through actions that improving the lives of city residents matters to them. I see this both in my own neighborhood of Haabersti and in evaluating the work of deputy mayors from Isamaa in developing the transport and social sectors," Jürgenson, said stating his reasons for joining the party.

Isamaa's faction now has eight members. The party is in Tallinn's coalition, giving it one more seat.

Jürgenson and his wife left the Center Party on September 21. He said the reason was private and public statements made by members and the party's general perspective on Estonian politics.

Jürgenson first joined Center over 20 years ago in 2003.

With Jürgenson's transfer to the Isamaa faction, the capital's power alliance's initially extremely small majority in the council has been further strengthened. Currently, the power lines in the 79-member council are 42 coalition versus 37 opposition.

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

