Tallinn offers four more legal advice sessions in 2024

The City of Tallinn final four sessions of this year will take place in Põhja-Tallinn, Kesklinn, Mustamäe, and Haabersti.

Residents can receive legal counsel on issues related to family law, inheritance law, contract law, labor law, tax law, consumer protection, enforcement procedures, and matters concerning apartment associations.

Assistance is also available for navigating interactions with local governments or state authorities.

Residents are welcome to attend the consultation on any convenient date, regardless of their district of residence.

Remaining 2024 free legal advice days:

November 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Põhja-Tallinn District Administration (Kari 15)

November 14: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kesklinna sotsiaalkeskus (Liivalaia 32)

November 21: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mustamäe District Administration (E. Vilde tee 118)

November 28: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Õismäe vaba aja keskus (Ehitajate tee 109A/2)

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!