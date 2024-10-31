X!

Tallinn offers four more legal advice sessions in 2024

News
Court.
Court. Source: Pixabay / sergeitokmanov
News

The City of Tallinn final four sessions of this year will take place in Põhja-Tallinn, Kesklinn, Mustamäe, and Haabersti.

Residents can receive legal counsel on issues related to family law, inheritance law, contract law, labor law, tax law, consumer protection, enforcement procedures, and matters concerning apartment associations.

Assistance is also available for navigating interactions with local governments or state authorities.

Residents are welcome to attend the consultation on any convenient date, regardless of their district of residence.

Remaining 2024 free legal advice days:

November 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Põhja-Tallinn District Administration (Kari 15)

November 14: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kesklinna sotsiaalkeskus (Liivalaia 32)

November 21: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mustamäe District Administration (E. Vilde tee 118)

November 28: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Õismäe vaba aja keskus (Ehitajate tee 109A/2)

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:11

Minister: Around fifteen firms interested in defense industrial park participation

15:53

Former Estonian National Museum building put up for auction in Tartu

15:17

Minister to seek missing millions in public transport funding bit by bit

14:48

Study: English overused while Finnish scarce in Tallinn

14:10

Gallery: Cafes, restaurants across Estonia protest tax rises Updated

14:06

Tallinn's Tondi crossing will open to traffic on Friday

13:38

Gallery: Pumpkins light up homes across Estonia on Halloween

13:08

Tallinn Airport brings in private firm for ground handling services

13:05

Explainer: Orthodox church in hot water in Estonia over patriarch's remarks

12:49

Kuremäe Convent rules out steps to leave Moscow Patriarchate

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.10

Official car tax calculator: See how much you'll have to pay

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.10

Residents say Tallinn's Old Town not a safe place to live

07:51

Russia's Ivangorod intensifies propaganda activities against Narva

30.10

Paying by card charges full reserve amount at Krooning gas stations Updated

30.10

City of Tallinn: Proving alcohol sales during restricted hours near impossible

30.10

Gallery: Preparatory work for Rail Baltica's Ülemiste terminal building underway

29.10

Estonia has some of Europe's most expensive public electric car charging services

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo