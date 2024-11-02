Construction of Tartu's skating rink starts next week

Work will start on Tartu's ice skating rink on Monday morning (November 4) and open to the public on November 30.

Construction starts a week earlier than usual this year so that the 1000-square-meter rink can be completed by the first Advent Sunday of 2024.

"It's also easier to install the piping for the ice rink when the weather conditions are milder," said Siim Štšjogolev, Village of Light technical project manager.

Tartu's Christmas Village of Light will open on November 25 on Raekoja plats.

