X!

Thousands of households lose power in Saturday storm

News
Storm damage in Haapsalu.
Open gallery
13 photos
News

While the worst of the first autumn storm seems over, there were still over 2,000 households without power Sunday morning. Winds are forecast to pick up again Sunday evening.

As of 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, power outages were still affecting 2,279 households, according to the Elektrilevi outages map. Power had been restored on the islands, but the highest number of households without electricity remained in Rapla County. Outages peaked Saturday afternoon at slightly over 3,500 households.

Strong winds knocked over trees and tugged at buildings Friday to Saturday. Luckily, no deaths have been reported, while a woman was taken to hospital in Harju County.

Wind speeds were clocked at 39 peters per second (140 kilometers per hour) on the island of Osmussaar, with winds this strong last measured in 2005.

Rita Koppel, the island warden for Osmussaar and its six inhabitants, said that while the storm brought down trees and hurled objects into the air, there was no major damage, as the islanders had been prepared.

The Alarm Center said around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday that it had received around 430 reports of storm damages in the past 24 hours, most of them to do with trees fallen across roads or onto cars.

Winds are forecast to pick up again Sunday evening, with an orange level warning (unusual meteorological phenomena) issued for the Western Estonian islands, Pärnu and Harju counties. However, wind speeds should remain below Friday and Saturday levels.

More information is available on the Environment Agency's website.

For information about crisis preparedness see the "Be Prepared!" website.

Weather warnings for Sunday, November 3, 2024. Source: Environment Agency

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

08:53

EKRE leader says will run in Tallinn in 2025 locals

08:34

PM on new Tallinn Hospital plan: Mistake to focus on buildings

08:14

Thousands of households lose power in Saturday storm

02.11

Folklorist on All Souls' Day: If it's windy, the souls cannot rest

02.11

Tallinn Municipal Police increase presence in Old Town

02.11

Opposition parties criticize coalition's voting amendment proposal

02.11

Construction of Tartu's skating rink starts next week

02.11

Stalker Themepark brings large-scale contemporary art to Narva

02.11

Climate ministry denies outside influence in phosphorite mining

02.11

Developers expect high interest in Tallinn prison auction

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.11

EDF colonel: North Korean units in Ukraine likely to suffer heavy losses

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

02.11

'Dangerous' weather warning still in force on Estonia's coast on Saturday

31.10

Study: English overused while Finnish scarce in Tallinn

02.11

Tallinn Municipal Police increase presence in Old Town

01.11

Tallinn's old trolleybuses make their final journeys

01.11

First snow falls in Narva

02.11

Developers expect high interest in Tallinn prison auction

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo