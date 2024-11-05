Estonian MP targets ethics code overhaul to curb parliamentary misconduct

The Riigikogu's Anti-Corruption Committee has initiated the process of updating the MPs' code of conduct, targeting expenses , interactions with lobbyists, and behavior in the Riigikogu itself, as the main issues which need addressing.

Recently appointed committee chair Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart (Center) has said that the original 2014 code was overly simplistic, so a more comprehensive revision is needed.

She told ERR: "Today, the committee opted to initiate this update. Committee members also backed it."

Kovalenko-Kõlvart said updates to the Riigikogu's code of conduct will address three key areas.

"One area concerns expense reimbursements," Kovalenko-Kõlvart went on.

"At present, it is written out very broadly that Riigikogu members should use public funds 'sparingly and appropriately.' However, considering the recent cases, over the past few years, it is clear that the code needs to be clarified, in order to better outline how an MP should act, including examples of what they should avoid. For instance, issues such as the misuse of fuel cards," the Center MP continued.

The second area, according to Kovalenko-Kõlvart, concerns relations and meetings with interest groups and lobbyists.

"This has been an issue for several years. In the intervening time, a government code of conduct for communicating with lobbyists has been introduced for public officials. But for the Riigikogu, no steps have been taken. Currently, the proposal is to consider how Riigikogu party groups and individual Riigikogu members might start recording meetings with interest groups and lobbyists," she said.

The third aspect concerns the behavior of MPs' in the Riigikogu's main chamber.

"This has become an issue in recent years, and I see a need for it to be formally addressed. The current code does not address it at all. However, given the often very personal and hostile attacks from both opposition and coalition deputies, as well as from government officials, a general code for conduct in the chamber should be established," Kovalenko-Kõlvart added.

"I understand that we enjoy freedom of speech. We have a free mandate. We honor all of this, but there also needs to be guidelines on how we envision the behavior in a constitutional institution," she continued.

Kovalenko-Kõlvart said that the committee is now awaiting Riigikogu party groups to submit their own proposals in respect of the planned updates, by early December.

