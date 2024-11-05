X!

Estonian MP targets ethics code overhaul to curb parliamentary misconduct

News
Riigikogu sitting on June 12, 2024.
Riigikogu sitting on June 12, 2024. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Riigikogu's Anti-Corruption Committee has initiated the process of updating the MPs' code of conduct, targeting expenses , interactions with lobbyists, and behavior in the Riigikogu itself, as the main issues which need addressing.

Recently appointed committee chair Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart (Center) has said that the original 2014 code was overly simplistic, so a more comprehensive revision is needed.

She told ERR: "Today, the committee opted to initiate this update. Committee members also backed it."

Kovalenko-Kõlvart said updates to the Riigikogu's code of conduct will address three key areas.

"One area concerns expense reimbursements," Kovalenko-Kõlvart went on.

"At present, it is written out very broadly that Riigikogu members should use public funds 'sparingly and appropriately.' However, considering the recent cases, over the past few years, it is clear that the code needs to be clarified, in order to better outline how an MP should act, including examples of what they should avoid. For instance, issues such as the misuse of fuel cards," the Center MP continued.

Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart (Center). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The second area, according to Kovalenko-Kõlvart, concerns relations and meetings with interest groups and lobbyists.

"This has been an issue for several years. In the intervening time, a government code of conduct for communicating with lobbyists has been introduced for public officials. But for the Riigikogu, no steps have been taken. Currently, the proposal is to consider how Riigikogu party groups and individual Riigikogu members might start recording meetings with interest groups and lobbyists," she said.

The third aspect concerns the behavior of MPs' in the Riigikogu's main chamber.

"This has become an issue in recent years, and I see a need for it to be formally addressed. The current code does not address it at all. However, given the often very personal and hostile attacks from both opposition and coalition deputies, as well as from government officials, a general code for conduct in the chamber should be established," Kovalenko-Kõlvart added.

"I understand that we enjoy freedom of speech. We have a free mandate. We honor all of this, but there also needs to be guidelines on how we envision the behavior in a constitutional institution," she continued.

Kovalenko-Kõlvart said that the committee is now awaiting Riigikogu party groups to submit their own proposals in respect of the planned updates, by early December.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov.

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:59

October in Estonian supermarkets: Vegetable, fish prices going up

14:27

Estonia headed for shortage of choirmasters, folk dance teachers

13:55

Hiiumaa chef wants to put seabirds on the menu

13:32

Estonian tennis star Mark Lajal through to round two in Knoxville

12:55

EDF, UK troops to help demolish Kanama Viaduct

12:32

Parempoolsed to repay €111,000 owed to firm by year-end

12:05

SDE board split over party leader's voting rights compromise

12:03

Võro Language Week encouraging parents to speak language more with children

11:29

State investigates damage to historic Narva earthworks due to tree-felling

11:18

Tallinn renames Lasnamäe's Moskva puiestee Updated

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.11

Trial of Estonian citizen accused of treason starts

04.11

EKRE leader: Ceding occupied territories to Russia would bring peace

04.11

Tartu suffering surge in organized thefts

08:23

Older and cheaper cars most affected by car tax

09:19

Tallinn investigating cracks on Vabaduse väljak

04.11

Estonia's small but meaty mussels could help generate revenue while cleaning up the Baltic

04.11

Estonian government wants to fast-track voting rights constitutional amendment

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo