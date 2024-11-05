X!

Tallinn investigating cracks on Vabaduse väljak

Cracks in the road by Freedom Square.
Cracks in the road by Freedom Square. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Cracks in the road next to Tallinn's Freedom Square are being investigated to see whether the concrete structures below have started to move over time.

The faults have appeared on the road, Vabaduse väljak, by the bus stop, opposite the Tallinn City Council building.

"We started looking into the issue and suspected that the concrete structure in the middle of the road, where cars drive down into the parking garage, might be involved. There is a theoretical possibility that microscopic movement of this concrete structure has caused cracks in the asphalt," said Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform).

The city has commissioned a study to see if the problem is caused by normal wear and tear or something worse. The results are expected by the end of the month.

If the causes cannot be found using radars and localized drilling, the road may also be dug up in some places.

Pärtel-Peeter Pere. Source: ERR

But Pere said that there is still time before that.

"We are beginning our analysis primarily by reviewing the construction project. We will examine the implementation documentation to map out possible causes for the deformation. This involves looking into how the structure was assembled according to the project specifications," he explained.

After the study, the city should receive an overview of the building's life expectancy and recommendations to improve the situation.

Pere said there is no danger to people walking over or under Freedom Square.

"There is not a large concrete block underground that is loose or wobbling," the deputy mayor said.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

