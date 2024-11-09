Estonia opens 2 honorary consuls in Ireland

Two Estonian honorary consuls opened in Ireland this week to advance bilateral economic and cultural ties between the countries and provide assistance to citizens.

Undersecretary for Economic and Development Affairs Mariin Ratnik opened the offices in Galway and Limerick.

She gave an overview of Estonia's success in the sector of wood houses and producers of prefabricated houses.

"Estonia has extensive experience in wood valorisation and the production of wood houses. We are ready to share our experience and practices and contribute to easing the housing crisis in Ireland," Ratnik said.

"Estonia's expertise in cybersecurity and the need to expand this expertise in collaboration with like-minded countries is the message that is part of Estonia's image as a digital state. We see potential for cooperation in this area between the universities of Limerick and Galway and Estonia's private sector," she added.

Captain Brian Thomas Sheridan is the honorary consul in Galway, whose consular district includes the city of Galway and the counties of Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo. The office is located at New Docks, Galway, H91 PD37, Ireland.

Irish entrepreneur Julie Elenor Long has been named honorary consul in Limerick. Her district includes the city of Limerick, and the counties of Limerick, Clare and Tipperary. The office is located at 3 Lower Hartstonge Street, Limerick, V94 HP63, Ireland.

The opening events were also attended by the Estonian Ambassador to Ireland Kairi Künka and representatives of the Estonian company CybExer Technologies which is operating on the Irish market.

Estonia also has an honorary consul in Cork.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!