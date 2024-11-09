Estonia triumphs at World Team Disc Golf Championship

Estonia successfully defended its team disc golf world championship title win in Australia this week.

In the final, Estonia defeated Australia, while Canada beat Norway to claim bronze.

In the men's division, Estonia was represented by five-time Estonian champion and current U.S. tour competitor Albert Tamm, alongside last year's European Tour champion and Estonia's highest-rated player, Mauri Villman. They were supported in the MPO (mixed professional open) division by experienced international competitor Kristo Raik.

In the women's class, the team featured two-time Estonian champion Kaidi Allsalu and Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste. Supporting them was Keiti Tätte, who recorded the best result among Estonian women at this year's European Disc Golf Festival.

The next team World Championships will take place in Lithuania in two years time. Estonia also clinched the title two years ago.

--

