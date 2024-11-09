X!

Estonia triumphs at World Team Disc Golf Championship

News
Estonia's disc gold team in Australia.
Estonia's disc gold team in Australia. Source: Eesti Discgolfi Liit
News

Estonia successfully defended its team disc golf world championship title win in Australia this week.

In the final, Estonia defeated Australia, while Canada beat Norway to claim bronze.

In the men's division, Estonia was represented by five-time Estonian champion and current U.S. tour competitor Albert Tamm, alongside last year's European Tour champion and Estonia's highest-rated player, Mauri Villman. They were supported in the MPO (mixed professional open) division by experienced international competitor Kristo Raik.

In the women's class, the team featured two-time Estonian champion Kaidi Allsalu and Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste. Supporting them was Keiti Tätte, who recorded the best result among Estonian women at this year's European Disc Golf Festival.

The next team World Championships will take place in Lithuania in two years time. Estonia also clinched the title two years ago.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Maarja Värv, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:34

Chairman: Eesti 200 must focus on improve economy's competitiveness

12:46

Estonia triumphs at World Team Disc Golf Championship

12:27

Estonia opens 2 honorary consuls in Ireland

12:00

Estonia's nicotine policy stuck behind Nordic decision makers

10:09

People increasingly prefer to order cheap Christmas gifts from China

08:32

Economists: High inflation to continue in coming years

08.11

Domestic tourism falls in Ida-Viru County as international visitors increase

08.11

Former Estonian First Lady Helle Meri passes away

08.11

New exhibition of Estonian toys opens at Tartu Toy Museum

08.11

Ukrainian border guards enhance skills at Estonian Academy of Security Sciences

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

08.11

Russian drone hits Estonian ambassador's residence in Kyiv Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.11

Offshore wind farms do not interfere with Estonia's radar operations

08.11

Former Estonian First Lady Helle Meri passes away

08.11

Gallery: Ämari Air Base's runway reopens

08.11

Estonia's Frankenburg Technologies to test air defense missiles in Ukraine

07.11

Tallink CEO: Estonia has become expensive for tourists

08.11

Kohtla-Järve to demolish 10 empty apartment buildings

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo