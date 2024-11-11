Estonian number one Karl Jakob Hein's Real Valladolid draw with Bilbao

Estonian men's national team goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein was in action again in the Spanish top flight this Sunday. Hein's side Real Valladolid drew 1-1 at home with Athletic Bilbao.

The scoreline remained 0-0 until the 79th minute, when Raul Moro headed Valladolid in front from Ivan Sanchez's cross.

It looked like the home side would pick up all three points until Gorka Guruzeta scored an equalizer in the fourth minute of time added on.

The draw did bring an end to Valladolid's recent bad run of results, however, with Hein's side having lost their previous three home games.

Nevertheless, they remain in 19th place in La Liga, having picked up just with nine points from the first 13 games. Bilbao, who drew for the third game in a row, are currently in sixth.

Hein will now join up with the Estonian national team for their final UEFA Nations League fixtures of the 12024 campaign away to Azerbaijan and Slovakia. After the international break, Valladolid are away to in Getafe on November 22 and then at home to Atletico Madrid on November 30.

