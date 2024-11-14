X!

Thursday's weather stays cloudy and damp, but mild

Cloudy skies.
Cloudy skies. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Karl Laius
The mild temperatures for the time of year in Estonia continue Thursday, as do the overcast skies and scattered showers across many areas.

It will be chillier in the southeast than in the rest of the country, and Thursday night into Friday morning will be colder than the nights both before and after.

Friday is set to be drier, but while the showers are set to return over the weekend, the mercury will rise a little, meaning winter still has not arrived as we head into the second half of November.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday brought rainy, foggy, and cloudy weather, with temperatures ranging from as low as +1 degree Celsius, to up to 11 degrees in some coastal areas.

Morning weather map In Estonia for Thursday, November 14, 2024. Source: ERR

Thursday morning will be cloudy with a sprinkle of light rain here and there, and temperatures will hover between 6-8 degrees, hitting 11degrees along the coast. The showers will be seen in a band running southwest from Pärnu to the northeast and the upper half of the shores of Peipsi järv. Westerlies of 5-10 meters per second will gust up to 15 meters per second on the coasts.

Daytime weather map for Thursday, November 14, 2024. Source: ERR

Daytime it will remain mostly cloudy with light rain and mist in patches, the sun will peep through from time to time in the north and west.

Ambient temperatures will be 3-8 degrees, even warmer on the coasts, and the winds will swing round to the northwest.

Temperatures will get down to around zero on average overnight Thursday to Friday.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, November 15 to Monday November 18, 2024. Source: ERR

Friday will stay similarly overcast, with temperatures up to 11 degrees, and +6 degrees on average. It will also be drier on the Friday.

The showers are set to return on Saturday through to Monday. Mean ambient temperatures will spike on Saturday, up to 9 degrees daytime and +6 degrees overnight into the Sunday. It will get a little chillier from Sunday daytime, but still temperatures will be above zero on average, even at night, hearing into the new work week.

The nights continue to draw in and the mornings are starting later and later; whereas sun up is at about 8.15 a.m. Thursday, on Monday it comes around 10 minutes later. Sunset on Thursday is a little before 4 p.m. compared with earlier than 3.50 p.m. on the Monday.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' meteorologist Taimi Paljak

