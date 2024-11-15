X!

Estonian musicologist: Karaoke boosts mood, good for your health

Microphone onstage. Photo is illustrative.
Source: Gea Kumpel/ERR
Performing can energize and uplift, and singing, linked to breathing and body awareness, is especially beneficial. According to one doctoral student of musicology, karaoke is thus an all-around valuable activity.

Music is a means of communication that allows people to convey emotions and messages, even without using words.

In an appearance on Raadio 2's "Piltlikult öeldes," Veeda Kala, a junior researcher and doctoral student in musicology at the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater (EMTA) explained that music is structured sound confined within a specific form.

Living beings perceive harmonious sounds as benign and comforting, while dissonant sounds cause discomfort or even a sense of danger.

Kala highlighted that music unites people by offering them shared experiences and allowing emotions and thoughts to be communicated in ways that transcend language barriers.

When singing karaoke together with others, people sense the rhythm and melody of the music, fostering a shared experience and emotional connection. She explained that singing karaoke enables people to express their emotions and share them with others, which in turn can help build social bonds.

Singing together activates mirror neurons

When someone sings and others join in, this activates mirror neurons in the brain. These are the neurons that help people understand others' actions and feelings, fostering empathy.

The musicologist noted that this might explain why some people enjoy sad music.

"It makes them feel like there's someone there that understands how we feel when we're sad," she explained.

The performer doesn't need to share the same time or space as the listener either; similar emotions can resonate even when listening to a piece performed years ago.

"Maybe someone felt the same way a hundred years ago," she suggested. "It provides a timeless and universal opportunity for people to feel connected and understood."

Kala also emphasized the importance in karaoke of not just the music, but the lyrics as well.

"With karaoke, we're not just passive listeners; we're active participants," she pointed out. "This creates certain expectations for the music we're engaging with." Participation, whether as a listener or singer, further enhances this sense of connection and involvement.

Karaoke singing is a context of performance where self-expression is more important than vocal skills. Karaoke is usually done in social settings, where people sing for others and others listen to someone sing.

"The singer senses the audience and conveys the song's message together with pre-recorded professionals," the musicologist noted. "Someone singing karaoke receives attention and recognition from their audience. The resulting sense of achievement and the dopamine release it triggers make us feel good, joyful and satisfied."

As an example, she mentioned how singing can be beneficial during winter swimming too.

"The first thing that happens when you enter cold water is your breath catches – but singing helps you control this," Kala explained. Breathing regulates bodily processes that are otherwise automatic; this is why meditation often focuses on breathing. Breath control, for example, can regulate heart activity, inducing a calming effect.

"When we sing, our focus is directed not only on rhythm and pitch, but also on breathing and sound production," she said. Singing regulates breathing: air flows into the lungs, and exhaling during singing is prolonged and steady. This triggers the release of hormones that create a sense of satisfaction.

"I also found articles suggesting that singing boosts immunoglobulin A levels, which benefits the immune system," the doctoral student noted. Immunoglobulin A is a primary antibody protein produced by the human body to combat antigens, or foreign substances. "So we could say 'Sing and be healthier!' as a sort of slogan."

Kala said in conclusion that singing karaoke is far more than just a fun pastime, which may be why people enjoy karaoke so much. It is also a way for music to connect people, allowing them to express emotions, achieve satisfaction and cultivate strong social bonds. Singing also calms the body and helps release hormones associated with happiness. Thus, karaoke creates a sense of community as well as provides an opportunity to share their musical experiences with others.

This article was written by master's degree students Triinu Tähe, Julia Siimberg, Grete Koho and Silvia Luik for the University of Tartu course "Journalism Training."

--

Editor: Sandra Saar, Aili Vahtla

