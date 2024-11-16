X!

Estonian resident jailed for attempting to export dual-use gear to Russia

News
Court.
Court. Source: Pixabay / sergeitokmakov
News

A Ukrainian citizen living in Estonia was sentenced to almost three years in prison by a U.S. court for attempting to smuggle dual-use goods to Russia, the newspaper Postimees reported.

Stanislav Romanyuk, 39, a citizen of Ukraine last residing in Estonia, was sentenced on Wednesday (November 13) by a court in New Haven to 33 months of imprisonment.

He was found guilty of involvement in a 2019 scheme to violate United States export regulations by attempting to smuggle a dual-use export-controlled item – a 500 Series CPWZ Precision Jig Grinder – to Russia, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut said in a press release.

A jig grinder is a high-precision grinding machine system that requires a license for export and reexport to Russia because of its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs.

Romanyuk and his co-conspirators knew the machine could not be exported from the U.S. to Russia and did not have authorization to do so from the U.S. Department of Commerce to export or reexport.

Romanyuk was arrested in June 2022 in Latvia and in May 2024 he pleaded guilty to international money laundering conspiracy.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

