Weather to take a turn for the colder

Starting Sunday, the weather will begin to cool, and in some areas, rain will be accompanied by the appearance of wet snowflakes.

Sunday night in Estonia will be mostly cloudy with occasional clear spells. Rain will fall in many areas, accompanied by southwesterly and westerly winds blowing at 6-13 meters per second, with gusts reaching up to 18 meters per second and up to 24 meters per second on the islands and along the coast. After midnight, the wind will weaken slightly inland. Temperatures will range from 3 to 8 degrees Celsius.

The morning will also be mostly cloudy with some clear intervals. Rain will fall in many areas, and in some places, wet snow may mix in. The southwesterly wind will remain strong, and temperatures will be between 3 and 8 degrees.

During the day, cloudy skies with some clear intervals will continue. Many areas will see rain, with wet snow mixed in. The southwesterly wind will blow at 6-11 meters per second, with gusts up to 17 meters per second, and on the islands and coast, gusts may reach up to 23 meters per second. Temperatures will be between 4 and 8 degrees.

In the following days, rain clouds will gradually give way to a mix of sleet and snow. On Monday, precipitation will mainly consist of rain, with temperatures remaining above freezing. Starting Tuesday, temperatures will hover around the freezing mark. Midweek is expected to bring the most challenging weather and road conditions.

