Estonian skydivers break national record with 33-person freefall formation

News
The domestic record-breaking freefall jump in progress.
The domestic record-breaking freefall jump in progress. Source: Kaader Sergei Zamsharski videost
News

A team of Estonian skydivers broke the domestic freefall formation record in Spain, "Ringvaade" reported.

A total of 33 Estonians came together at high altitude to form a unified display shape (pictured).

Jump participants Andres Villemson and Mikk Saar recounted their experiences to "Ringvaade," with Saar revealing that they practiced the formation on the ground through what he described as "dancing," before taking to the skies.

The record wasn't broken on the same attempt, however; the team needed several practice jumps.

In one attempt, Saar fell below the formation and had to move away, when his altimeter started beeping.

Despite being a skydiving newcomer, relatively speaking, with 148 jumps, Saar was joined by the veteran Villemson, who has over 1,900 jumps under his belt and has taken part in a U.S.-based world record involving 151 people, creating two consecutive formations.

For the record to count, all 33 jumpers had to link up at the same time.

While skydivers generally trust themselves to pack their own parachutes, Villemson admitted with a smile that trusting a friend occasionally leads to needing the reserve chute being deployed.

As things stand, the skydivers don't have plans for another Estonian record due to the challenge of getting everyone together and finding enough suitable planes.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Rasmus Kuningas

Source: "Ringvaade"

