Watch live: Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Margus Tsahkna press conference

Political activist and leader of the Belarusian democratic movement Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) will hold a joint press conference on Tuesday (November 19). ERR News will show the event live at 10.15 a.m.

Tsikhanouskaya rose to prominence in 2020 after she stood against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as a candidate in an election widely believed to be rigged.

After the subsequent violent crackdown on the Belarusian opposition, she has become a symbol of the peaceful struggle for democracy and strong female leadership.

Tsikhanouskaya is a recipient of the Sakharov Prize awarded by the European Parliament and has also been awarded the 2022 International Four Freedoms Award, the Charlemagne Prize, and the Fritz Csoklich Democracy Award.

She is on a two-day visit to Estonia and gave a public lecture at the University of Tartu on Monday.

The press conference will be held in English.

