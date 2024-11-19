Watch live: Tallinn Digital Summit 2024

On November 19 and 20, the seventh Tallinn Digital Summit "Securing the Digital Tomorrow" will take place at Kultuurikatel. You can watch the debates and panel discussions on ERR News.

The main themes of this year's summit are secure innovation and technology; resilience and partnerships; and global technology governance.

View the full program here and the participating speakers here.

TDS organizers say this year's Summit comes at a pivotal moment for the global digital and tech agendas:

* In 2024, the year of elections. From Brussels to Washington, from London to Delhi, administrations are looking into investments in technology to boost their economies and security while navigating an increasingly confrontational and protectionist environment.

* Technology is now at the center of every potential flashpoint, including the US-EU-China triangle and the efforts to isolate rogue regimes in Russia, Iran, and North Korea, as well as the future of the North-South trade and investment opportunities.

* Worldwide, internet freedom is being curtailed while organizations and individuals are grappling with the growing exploitation of hardware and software vulnerabilities.

* Digitalisation is transforming conventional battlefields in real time, in both active and frozen conflicts.

* Access to AI tools has taken the world by storm, amplifying economic competitiveness and security concerns. The pace towards more inclusive and sustainable digital societies is slowly picking up.

There remains a real risk that domestic industrial policies and the pursuit of strategic autonomy will lead to trade barriers and fragmentation even amongst democratic allies. But there is also an ideal opportunity for friend-shoring: by combining talent, investments, and markets, democracies can outpace and out-innovate autocracies. In the meantime, we must compare our notes and strive to adopt a unified stance on present Russian threats and potential China risks.

Day one: Program

Black Box

Cauldron stage

Day two: Program

Black Box Stage

Cauldron stage

