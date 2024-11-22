Old Habor tramline to open November 29

Tallinn city officials will open the newly completed tramline to the Old Harbor with a ceremony on November 29. Trams will begin operating on the new line a few days later.

The event will take place between the Viru Center and the Tallink Hotel and will include performances from slackliner Jaan Roose and the Tallinn Police Orchestra.

A test ride to the Old Harbor will follow at approximately 12:50 p.m., with additional surprises planned, Tallinn City Government said.

Regular tram services on the new line will begin on Sunday, December 1 running between Kopli, the Old Harbor, and Suur-Paala. It will be

When the construction of Rail Baltica's Ülemiste terminal progresses enough to allow trams to pass through, the route will be extended to the airport.

The total cost of constructing the Old Harbor tramline, including VAT and supervision, was approximately €55 million. The European Union's Recovery and Resilience Facility contributed €36.5 million to the project.

The project included 2.5 kilometers of double-track rails, tram stops, and a traction substation. Underground utilities were upgraded, and urban spaces were redesigned.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!