Estonia included in China's 30-day visa-free pilot scheme

Estonians and citizens of eight other countries will be able to visit China visa-free for up to 30 days from November 30 as part of a more than year-long pilot program.

The policy will apply to passport holders from Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Malta, Estonia, Latvia, and Japan, according to Chinese media reports citing official sources.

Citizens can stay in China visa-free for up to 30 days for business, tourism, family visits, or transit purposes.

"The Chinese Embassy in Estonia informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today about its decision to change entry conditions for Estonian citizens from November 30, 2024, to December 31, 2025. During this period, Estonian citizens can visit China visa-free for up to 30 days. More detailed information and conditions are available on the Chinese Embassy's website," Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Rus.ERR on Friday.

Riigikogu member Mart Maastik (Isamaa) commented on the announcement on social media, linking it to recent diplomatic efforts.

"Our visit to China, which was criticized and even ridiculed, has yielded positive results today. During our meetings with high-ranking Chinese officials, I repeatedly raised the issue of visa-free travel. Today, we received the news—visa-free travel to China for up to 30 days is now a reality," he said.

The Riigikogu delegation for parliamentary relations with China visited the People's Republic of China from August 29 to September 9.

The delegation included Toomas Kivimägi (Reform), Helmen Kütt (SDE), Andrei Korobeinik (Center), Anastasia Kovalenko-Kõlvart (Center), Lauri Laats (Center), and Mart Maastik (Isamaa).

"We raised the visa-free travel issue at several meetings, including in China's parliament in Beijing. This is an important issue for Estonia, and it was also brought up by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. While I would not claim a direct cause-and-effect relationship between our visit and this decision, the topic was discussed multiple times during the trip," Korobeinik told Rus.ERR on Friday.

Estonian citizens can already travel visa-free to Hong Kong and Macau.

