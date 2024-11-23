Electricity price drops significantly on Sunday

On Sunday (November 24), the average daily electricity price in the Nord Pool market's Estonia region will drop to €15 per megawatt-hour, a sharp decline from the week's earlier levels of €75 to €130.

Throughout Sunday, electricity prices in Estonia will remain below €10 per megawatt-hour, with prices rising only in the morning and afternoon.

The highest price will occur between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., when a megawatt-hour will cost €51.91.

This week, electricity prices have been consistently high, with the lowest daily average recorded on Saturday at €75.85 per megawatt-hour and the highest on Friday at €128.08.

The weekly average electricity price was €90.4 per megawatt-hour, compared to €80.9 the previous week.

In Finland, the average price this week was significantly lower at €67.2 per megawatt-hour.

